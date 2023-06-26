Concerns rise in Elk Grove over car break-ins allegedly connected to 14-year-old

"I got scared. I was thinking next what's it going to be, like my house. It was scary of course."

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with 12 counts of burglary over the weekend in Elk Grove.

Police said he targeted an Elk Grove neighborhood, and they believe there could be more victims out there.

One resident said she was awoken to police at her door, who said her car window had been busted open.

"I got scared. I was thinking next what's it going to be, like my house. It was scary of course. Invasion of privacy," said the Elk Grove resident, who did not want to be identified.

She said she is one of the people who had her car broken into over the weekend near the intersection of Lyndale Circle and Spring Ridge Way.

According to police, a 14-year-old was arrested Saturday and booked on suspicion of 12 counts of burglary, petty theft and possession of burglary tools.

Neighbors like Patricia Worth, who have lived in the area since 2001, are shocked the suspect is so young. She said the neighborhood used to be quiet and safe, but since the area is easily accessible, some find a way to quickly break into cars.

Worth's fear is the area could turn into a place of gang violence with teens fighting over turf.

The broken window will end up costing the Elk Grove resident about $225 since she only has liability insurance. She's already thinking about installing video surveillance cameras in case there is a next time.

"Knock on wood, I hope it's not gonna happen. They didn't take anything though, but they opened the glove compartment. There's nothing in there except for the registration. Good thing they didn't take that," the woman said.

Police said the teen has been taken to Juvenile Hall and additional charges may be added.

WATCH ALSO: