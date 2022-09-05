Elk Grove Police arrest suspected viral catalytic converter thief

According to police, a search of the vehicle led them to finding two loaded firearms not registered to any of the occupants and numerous burglary tools.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove police have arrested the woman photographed attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a community member told officers they saw the alleged theft suspect in a silver SUV near Kammerer Road and Promenade Parkway.

Police say they made a traffic stop of the SUV for expired registration and found Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lastra and Jade Carter inside the car.

According to police, a search of the vehicle led them to finding two loaded firearms not registered to any of the occupants and numerous burglary tools.

Police arrested Ramirez, Lastra and Carter who were not Elk Grove residents.

Something we have always preached, is we can not do our jobs without your support. Yesterday proved just that! A... Posted by Elk Grove Police Department on Saturday, September 3, 2022

