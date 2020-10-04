ELK GROVE, Calif — Congregations ready to celebrate Easter this year will have to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. And because of that, churches are resorting to unorthodox methods, from drive-thru confessionals to pastors across the country moving services online.

It’s not only services online this year though, one Elk Grove Church is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt virtually thanks to a popular online game.

Sun Grove Church’s annual Easter egg hunt has become a tradition but because of coronavirus, the church had to make some fast changes.

“Last Wednesday, I sent a text to our children's ministry director and was like ‘Hey, our youth have had a Minecraft server since last summer. What if we did something there for kids to be able to connect?’” Matthew Flaig with Sun Grove Church said.

From there, the church quickly organized its Minecraft Easter Egg Hunt.

“Students are able to grab their iPhone, their iPad, their Xbox, their Nintendo Switch, whatever they have, and are able to jump up on there with all of their other friends and are able to do this massive community hunt,” Flaig said.

It all makes for an exciting, somewhat normal Easter at a time when fun and connection are needed most.

“We have children that may not be able to be with their friends, who are maybe already taking classes online," Flaig said. “So to have the connection of being able to jump on there, do a fun activity, have some time where they're actually able to connect with each other and see their friends in a medium that they're already familiar with, is super important,” Flaig said.

Sun Grove Church’s Minecraft Easter Egg Hunt happens Saturday at 1 p.m. For more information on the event, click here.

