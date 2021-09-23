Buffalo Wild Wings, Jollibee, Mayweather Boxing coming soon to Elk Grove

While exact opening dates aren't available just yet, a new slate of businesses are heading to the Ridge Shopping Center.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A new slate of tenants for the Ridge Shopping Center are getting ready to open in Elk Grove.

The Costco-anchored shopping center has already landed names like Olive Garden, Crumbl Cookies, West Coast Sourdough and more. But developer Kelly Rule, with Pappas Investments, told ABC10 that even more businesses are on their way.

One of the bigger names of the new batch is Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant last told ABC10 that it was expected to open in the third quarter of 2021, however, more recent inquiries from ABC10 about their opening date have gone unreturned at this time. The restaurant's original planned opening in 2020 was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More recent tenants have been announced that include options for food, shopping and fitness.

The new names include Mayweather Boxing, Zothex Flooring, AT&T, Curry Up Now, Nick the Greek, Jollibee and Sephora. ABC10 has inquiries out to many of the new business for an estimated opening, but messages have not been returned at this time. However, Jollibee is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022 and Sephora in March 2022, according to Rule.

ABC10 also inquired about some of the new construction behind the Costco at the shopping center, but no details were available.

"Hopefully, we can disclose the anchor tenants soon. At this time, we cannot," Rule said.