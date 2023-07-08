Person dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Elk Grove

Officials said the crash happened in the area of Elk Grove Boulevard and Interstate 5.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person is dead after crashing into a tree in Elk Grove.

Few details surrounding the crash and what led up to it have been released at this time, but fire officials confirmed the collision happened in the area of Elk Grove Boulevard and Interstate 5 just after 8 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Cosumnes Fire Department said a single vehicle crashed into a tree and that the person was declared dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Elk Grove Police Department said both directions of Elk Grove Boulevard have been closed at I-5 for the investigation.

