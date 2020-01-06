Man killed after crashing into tree in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — One man died after trying to go over a traffic median in Elk Grove.
The man died after he crashed a white Honda Accord into a tree on Laguna Boulevard around 3:08 p.m., said Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez.
Jimenez said the man was heading westbound on Laguna toward Bruceville Road when he went over the median and into the eastbound lanes. He tried to go back over the median again, however, Jimenez said the man crashed into a tree while doing so and died.
Officer Jimenez says speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but it is unknown whether the drugs or alcohol played a factor.
