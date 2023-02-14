Elk Grove daycare buses destroyed in fire after suspected gas theft attempt

Cosumnes Fire crews say they responded to Elk Grove Florin Road on reports of small passenger buses catching fire at a daycare center.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Cosumnes Fire officials say they responded Sunday night to reports of small buses on fire at a daycare center in Elk Grove. They said they found evidence the fire was caused by an attempted fuel theft of the buses.

Reports of a vehicle fire at 9250 Elk Grove Florin Rd. were received by fire crews around 8:35 p.m. They discovered three passenger buses on fire, with a fourth bus close to igniting from the nearby flames, according to fire officials.

Two fire engine companies in total went to the scene and also took spill control measures because fuel and other liquids were running just 200 feet from the Laguna Creek.

Environmental protection efforts also included keeping such liquid from getting into storm drains.

Fire officials are still investigating the suspected attempted gas theft.

