Elk Grove seeking to lift stay preventing euthanization of dog that bit officer

ELK GROVE, Calif. — City officials are trying to lift a restraining order that's preventing them from euthanizing a dog that bit an Elk Grove officer.

Faryal Kabir said her dog, Zeus, is at risk because the City alleges she didn't follow guidelines after her dog bit a man that it saw as a threat. She also said Zeus bit an officer when animal control arrived for a compliance inspection and tried to take him away.

However, the City said Kabir wasn't able to control her dog and added that the bite tore through an officer's pants, leaving a wound and drawing blood from his leg.

Recently, Zeus's death was prevented due to a restraining order staying the euthanization. A judge extended the date to euthanize the dog until next Wednesday, so they could spend more time reviewing the case.

In a court filing from the City of Elk Grove, they're trying to get that order removed and prevent any more from being issued.

"For all the reasons presented, Defendants respectfully request that the Court lift the current restraining order staying the humane euthanasia of the dangerous animal, and that the Court deny Plaintiffs request for any further restraining order or injunctive relief," the City of Elk Grove said in a court filing.

