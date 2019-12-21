ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police launched a major DUI check point operation on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares Friday night.

"It is the week before Christmas, so it's always challenging in that way to make sure we get enough staffing available to do this," said Traffic Sgt. Josh Magdaleno. "But, it is important for us to be out here..."

Chaplains rounded up food and coffee for the big night, because officers expect this operation to run well past midnight. The chaplains themselves prove invaluable to officers, because they're able to help with children if the situation calls for it.

While the flashing lights will undoubtedly grab your attention, one thing you may not notice is all the tow trucks lining the roadway just in case they're needed.

"Tow trucks are here, so, if we do get somebody as we make contact with them who are unlicensed or maybe somebody that is under the influence... that vehicle gets impounded immediately," said Sgt. Magdaleno.

In California, alcohol involved collisions led to 1,020 deaths and over 20,000 serious injuries in 2017. That's why this Elk Grove DUI checkpoint is just one of many across the region this holiday weekend.

Stockton and Fairfield police are conducting their own checkpoints as well.

"Until the new year, we have extra patrols out, and we are looking for those type of people who are driving impaired, whether it's drug or alcohol, and making sure that the city is safe the community is safe," said Sgt. Magdaleno.

While some may see a checkpoint as a nuisance, police say this is really about safety.

"The holidays can be a really difficult time, you know," said Christa Trinchera, a chaplain with Elk Grove Police Department. "People often times are out to dinner, and they make decisions that probably aren't the best. So, we are here to remind them (to) always designate a sober driver."

