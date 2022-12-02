Facebook post of alleged Elk Grove attackers actually shows UK's Most Wanted

Elk Grove police say they have no reports of what the post claims and the same post has popped up in Facebook feeds throughout the country.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A Facebook post that's been shared more than a hundred times claims two men attacked a woman in Elk Grove. Similar, localized posts about the two men have been shared throughout the country.

It appears to start and end the same way in every iteration, the only difference is the location. The post says the two men pictured claimed to be homeless and seeking help before attacking. The post also says they attacked a mother.

The post has been seen in multiple Facebook groups, including Elk Grove and even a group based in Rogers County, Oklahoma. In each version, the written location changes.

The Elk Grove Police Department told ABC10 that they had no reports of what the post claimed.

ABC affiliate KVII-TV also reported on the post in Bovina, which is in Parmer County, Texas. The station reports the county sheriff's office called it a scam.

The Brownsville Police Department in Texas also debunked the same post for their area as well.

The two photos are of men from Most Wanted lists out of the United Kingdom. One man was identified as Patrick Kosolo. The booking photo appears to be from at least 2014.

The Enfield Independent reported that Kosolo was wanted by Enfield Police for grievous bodily harm and made it onto Metropolitan Police's Most Wanted list back in 2014.

The other man pictured is Ozgur Demir, a Turkish national, wanted for drug trafficking. He's part of the National Crime Agency's Most Wanted list for the UK.

