'She didn’t deserve this' | Elk Grove family speaks after man allegedly kills wife with fentanyl

The family said they're looking forward to getting justice in the killing of Jennifer Floyd.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The family of a woman allegedly poisoned and killed by her husband said they're devastated by the loss.

Glennis Smith was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing Jennifer Smith-Floyd in January. Elk Grove police believe Smith intentionally put fentanyl in her food that day and the day before.

Police say the couple had been married for five years, but were living separately for several months leading up to her death.

In a statement from Floyd's family, they said she was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. They also emphasized that she was a champion for women, building them up and providing strength for them.

"Unfortunately, her life was ended due to her murder. She didn’t deserve this. As a family, we are devastated by her loss. We miss her and our lives are forever changed," the family said in the statement.

Praising the work from Elk Grove Police Department, the family said they're looking forward to getting justice in her killing.

"Our family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support. We also appreciate all of the kind words, messages, and phone calls we have received from family, friends, and community members, and we will continue to need this support as we enter this next chapter," the family said.

