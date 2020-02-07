Elk Grove to host modified fireworks show

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all but the city of Elk Grove community have canceled their fireworks show.

ELK GROVE, Calif — Editor's note: A previous version of this story included an event in Rancho Cordova that has since been canceled. ABC10 apologies for the confusion.

The coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing guidelines that followed resulted in the cancellation of multiple major Fourth of July fireworks shows in the Sacramento region.

But one community has decided to keep the celebration going with modifications to celebrate Independence Day.

Elk Grove Salute the Red, White and Blue

The city of Elk Grove is going to host its 24th annual Fourth of July fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, but you can't get up close to see it unless you sit close to your TV.

The Elk Grove Salute the Red White and Blue firework show will be visible from the sky and television screens across the Sacramento region via ABC10 with a soundtrack available through 93.7 The River.

Elk Grove decided that with the coronavirus pandemic, it would promote people "celebrating in place" and not disclose the location of the fireworks, so people do not gather."

