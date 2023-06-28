Elk Grove Fireworks: Everything to know for 2023's Salute to the Red, White and Blue

Music and fireworks at the park for the Fourth of July -- Elk Grove is bringing back "the boom."

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove is bringing back the "boom" for the Fourth of July.

The annual Salute to the Red, White and Blue is once again slated to color the sky in Elk Grove.

However, the celebration features more than just a fireworks show. There'll be vendors, a parade and a concert featuring a top 90s/2000s cover band.

Here's everything you need to know for the big day.

What's at the Elk Grove fireworks show?

The city of Elk Grove has a lineup that could keep you busy for hours.

5 p.m. - Vendors Open

6 p.m. - Let Freedom Ride Bike Parade

7 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies

7:30 p.m. - Y2YAY Concert

9:40 p.m. - Fireworks Spectacular

The Y2YAY concert is a cover band, who will be dropping nostalgia bombs from artists like Britney Spears to boy bands and pop punk. They'll feature some of the best pop songs of the 90s and 2000s.

When and Where is it?

The event takes place July 4 at 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road, better known as Elk Grove Regional Park. It runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you don't feel like driving or paying the $10 parking fee, you can also hitch a ride on the SacRT shuttle. They'll provide service to the park every 15 minutes, starting at 4:30 p.m. Service leaving the park runs from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information on the shuttle, click HERE.

Guest should know that there is no alcohol, personal fireworks or pets allowed. There's also no in and out parking privileges' after 3 p.m.

Maps

For up-to-date traffic conditions, view the Waze map below.

