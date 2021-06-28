'Salute to the Red, White and Blue' in Elk Grove | Need to Know

Here's everything you need to know about the fireworks show in Elk Grove.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Looking towards Independence Day, the city of Elk Grove has one message to share, "the boom is back!"

Elk Grove's 25th annual Salute to the Red, White and Blue combines fireworks show with food, music and plenty of entertainment at Elk Grove Park. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

Admission is free, but if you're looking for parking, that'll run you $10. If you need another way to get to the show, you can take SacRT, which will be giving free rides to Elk Grove Park starting at 4:30 p.m.

The fireworks show won't start until 9:40 p.m., but there'll be plenty to do in the park until then. Live music from Mars Butterfly and Clean Slate will carry eventgoers through the evening hours until the fireworks start.

If, by chance, you still can't make it out to Elk Grove Park, you can still tune into ABC10 for a live simulcast of the show.

Gates open at 7 a.m., and there will be no in and out parking privileges after 3 p.m.

An event map is available HERE and a street closure map is available HERE.

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could be increased threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate July Fourth safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.