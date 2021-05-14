Elk Grove Fourth of July fireworks show will take place in 2021

The city of Elk Grove will welcome residents for its annual Independence Day festivities.

ELK GROVE, Calif — The city of Elk Grove has decided to move forward with a traditional in-person fireworks show after debating whether or not to cancel the festivities in favor of socially distanced celebrations.

During a city council meeting on April 28, Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said the fireworks show represented the start of a return to a "sense of normalcy."

With other local communities like South Lake Tahoe and Davis canceling their fireworks show, the city of Elk Grove was in doubt over whether to still hold its fireworks show in 2021.

But the announcement became official on Friday, May 14, when the city tweeted that its show is a go. The festivities will take place in person at Elk Grove Park.

Let’s end the week on a great note. The Elk Grove Salute to the Red, White & Blue fireworks show is a go! With the reopening California on 6/15, the 4th of July will move forward as an in-person celebration @ Elk Grove Park. Excited to celebrate our Nation & City with you! pic.twitter.com/LPpwka6fpv — City of Elk Grove (@CityofElkGrove) May 14, 2021

The city of Elk Grove will release more information about the event closer to July 4, 2021.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10