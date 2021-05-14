Elk Grove Fourth of July fireworks show will take place in 2021

ELK GROVE, Calif — The city of Elk Grove has decided to move forward with a traditional in-person fireworks show after debating whether or not to cancel the festivities in favor of socially distanced celebrations.
During a city council meeting on April 28, Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said the fireworks show represented the start of a return to a "sense of normalcy."
With other local communities like South Lake Tahoe and Davis canceling their fireworks show, the city of Elk Grove was in doubt over whether to still hold its fireworks show in 2021.
But the announcement became official on Friday, May 14, when the city tweeted that its show is a go. The festivities will take place in person at Elk Grove Park.
The city of Elk Grove will release more information about the event closer to July 4, 2021.
READ MORE FROM ABC10:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10
The roof collapsed at Stockton Empire Theatre following a morning fire that erupted along the Miracle Mile in Stockton on May 14.