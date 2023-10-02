Race pumpkin boats at Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival Oct. 7 & 8

The Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival hits its 29th year and kicks off the 2023 fall season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival sprouts the weekend of Oct. 7 & 8 with free admission, $10 parking, carnival rides for $10 and the giant pumpkin contest.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Oct. 7 and 8. Almost the entire 122-acre Elk Grove Park will be dedicated to the festival and there are 60,000 to 70,000 visitors over the two days.

About 36 food vendors and 53 crafters and makers will be present at different booths.

What to do at the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival

Hosted since 1994, the festival at Elk Grove Park on 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Rd. kicks off the fall season with a celebration of everything pumpkin-related.

This year's Scarecrow Contest invites artists young and old to create a scarecrow for display, with this year's theme being 'Where Community Grows.'

Entries must be fully assembled by Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. and they must remain on display at Scarecrow Alley until 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The event's prize is sponsored by RC Willey.

Categories include Youth Open (12 and under) and the Teen/Adult Category (13 and over). In each category, first place winner get $250, second place gets $100 and third place gets $50.

Two additional $100 cash prizes go out to the People's Choice winner and the Best Theme Scarecrow winner.

Pumpkin Recipe Contest participants will compete for a cash prize Saturday sponsored by Townsend Public Affairs. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the community stage.

First place winner gets $150, second place gets $75 and third place gets $50. A 'Best of Show' winner will be awarded the grand prize of $200 and a commemorative platter.

Giant Pumpkin and Produce Contest

Last year's largest pumpkin grower Jose Ceja won a $7,000 crash prize for his 1,887 pound orange gourd, weighing at nearly one ton.

"The pumpkin growers came to us actually around 1994, they were looking for a site to hold this giant pumpkin weigh-off that's a little bit more close to home," said Cosumnes Community Service District spokesperson Jenna Brinkman. "(They) started this internationally-sanctioned pumpkin weigh-off and the festival just grew around it."

It's a competition that's been around since 1994 and onlookers will notice the huge pumpkins rely on a forklift to get onto the special scale.

Competition schedule Oct. 7:

Check in: 7-9 a.m.

Weighing: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Awards Presentation: 4 p.m.

Load Pumpkins: 5:30-7 p.m.

The festival also holds giant tomato, zucchini and watermelon contests, and a pumpkin cupcake contest for the young bakers.

Cash prizes for the Lil' Pumpkin Cupcake Contest and teen bakers contests are sponsored by Legenade Children's Fund and Townsend Public Affairs.

For both of these contests, the first place winner gets $75, second place gets $50 and third place gets $25. Click here to check out the contest rules and guidelines.

"So maybe if they're fans of Great British Bake Off or Great American Baking Show they can join us at the contests this year," Brinkman said.

Elk Grove Pumpkin Regatta

Brinkman also said the Pumpkin Regatta is another huge draw to the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival.

At the Pumpkin Regatta, riders over the age of 18 hop in giant pumpkins and race across the lake starting at 12 p.m. All you need to bring is your own giant pumpkin. Check in is at 9 a.m.

"These are folks who have grown pumpkins sometimes specifically for this event. It's pretty fun," Brinkman said.

Sponsors for the 15th annual Pumpkin Regatta prize include Kids Care Dental & Orthodontics and Sky River Casino.

Tickets and Parking

Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival admission is free, with a $10 cash-only parking cover.

Advanced registration for the Giant Pumpkin & Produce Weigh Off including free parking and breakfast is $10, while day-of registration is $25 and $10 for parking.

The Pumpkin Regatta requires a $5 entry fee.

Saturday's Scarecrow Contest requires a $10 entry fee for a two-day admission and parking pass, and registration closes Friday.

Maps

With tens of thousands of people expected over the two-day event, there can be some traffic expected in the area. View the Waze map below for live traffic updates.