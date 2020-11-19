Elk Grove gym remains open for indoor workouts, despite health guidelines

The manager of the Elk Grove Crunch Fitness, Andrew Rodriguez, told ABC 10 the gym was planning to move operations outdoors.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove gym has remained open indoors despite Sacramento County reverting back to California’s most restrictive tier for businesses, a measure meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Crunch Fitness along Stockton Boulevard in Elk Grove was allowing clients inside to exercise as of Wednesday evening. There were also people seen training inside the neighboring Ajay’s Karate gym.

California implemented a four-tiered color-coded system to determine business activity during the ongoing pandemic. Sacramento County reached the purple tier last week and began restrictions on Nov. 13 at noon.

Under the current guidelines, gyms and fitness centers along with restaurants, churches, museums, movie theaters and more may not open indoors. The state is permitting these businesses to open outdoors with restrictions.

The manager of the Elk Grove Crunch Fitness, Andrew Rodriguez, told ABC 10 the gym was planning to move operations outdoors.

“…real soon, we already got the tents,” Rodriguez said, but wouldn’t comment further.

The gym has implemented a number of safety measures for those working out, according to members, who told ABC 10 they feel safe there.

“If I didn’t feel safe coming here, I wouldn’t be coming here at all,” said Ricardo, a member from Sacramento.

Neighboring restaurant worker Cody Wilkinson is concerned that businesses operating outside state guidelines could push the state into another lockdown.

“That’s definitely one of the main places (gyms) I feel like you could contract or pass you know, said germs or whatever,” Wilkinson said. “So, I would definitely feel like somebody not doing their part on that side of things is definitely not the move.”

The gym has limited capacity to 25%, turned off machines to ensure six feet of physical distancing, requires everyone to wear masks, and is cleaning equipment regularly. These are guidelines similar to what the state allows for indoor operation of gyms under the state's second-most restrictive red tier.

Last week, some Sacramento industry groups that represent businesses urged California health officials to amend the tier restrictions to allow restaurants, museums, and fitness industries to operate indoors while counties are in the most restrictive tier. This comes as Northern California’s typically wet and mildly cold winter months are approaching. Business groups are concerned that business will not be successful operating outdoors as customers will find it uncomfortable.

Sacramento County officials say they have not issued any fines to businesses for violating the public health order since the pandemic began. This has remained mostly the case across California, as county officials have taken to compliance education and guidance on tier sectors to businesses.

“We know that these state-mandated restrictions are difficult for local businesses,” said Janna Haynes, a spokesperson for Sacramento County. “We continue to work with our business community, chambers, PBIDs, and owners on compliance and education.”

Sacramento County will continue to ask businesses to work to meet the state tier mandate on operations until there is a drastic decrease in daily cases in Sacramento County, Haynes said.

County health officials are considering a fine ordinance that is scheduled to be presented to the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 8.

Continue the conversation with Giacomo on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10