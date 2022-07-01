Elk Grove zip code 95624 has highest rate of COVID infections in greater Sacramento area

The Elk Grover area has seen just under 800 new infections in the past month

ELK GROVE, Calif. — New COVID-19 infections and case rates in Sacramento County are higher than they’ve been at any other time in the pandemic. The zip code seeing the highest number of infections is 95624. That is most everything East of 99 and south of Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove.

They’ve seen just under 800 new infections in the past month.

Chai Saelee is the assistant manager at KoalaTea Boba, located in the 95624 zip code of Elk Grove. He was surprised to find out his zip code had so many infections.

“It is surprising that we are currently one of the most, worst at the moment. But it can honestly happen anywhere. And that’s what is so scary about it,” said Saelee

“I don’t think it’s going to affect the way we do business. Because it has been around for ever since the end of 2019, I believe. And we’ll just try to mitigate as much as possible,” explained Saelee.

He said they already go above and beyond to ensure safety for their customers.

“We try to always wear a mask, that’s first and foremost. We always try to wash our hands whenever possible. We have to wipe down the tables and all the counter tops as much as we can because people come in and out of our store. And we try to keep it as sanitized as possible in order to stop the spread in any way we can,” Saelee Said.

Najibullah Hakimi is the co-owner of Naan Boy Halal Market.

“We sell halal foods. It’s a grocery shop,” explained Hakimi

He was surprised to hear his area was the worst in Sacramento when it came to COVID infections and explained to how they’ve been working to mitigate risk.

“We ask our customers to preserve the social distance and wear the mask and hand sanitizer and all other restrictions which we knew about,” Hakimi said.

He said he will be taking extra precautions now that he knows about the high rate of spread.

“We put some more posters asking the customers to preserve and consider the restrictions, like this stuff,” said Hakimi.