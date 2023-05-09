Plans for new Elk Grove hospital to take longer than planned

Dignity Health said the hospital timeline was "pushed out." It's not clear how much longer the project could take.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The timeline for new hospital in Elk Grove was "pushed out," according to Dignity Health.

Announced back in January of 2020, the 30-acre hospital was expected to employ about 1,250 full-time workers and 400 affiliated medical staff. It was also slated to house about 100 licensed beds with room to grow.

Construction was originally expected to take around seven to eight years.

It's not clear how far out the timeline for the new hospital has been pushed, however, Dignity Health still has plans to expand some services in the area.

"Our plans include building out the third floor space in our existing Elk Grove Medical Office Building to expand our physician network," Dignity Health told ABC10 in a statement. "The past three years have been focused on meeting the needs of our community in response to the pandemic. Similar to health systems across the country, we are in the process of reviewing capital investments that balance the changes in healthcare delivery and the increased need for outpatient ambulatory services."

Other plans for Dignity Health include a new medical office building in Folsom and future consideration for an Express Care clinic and Urgent Care services in Elk Grove.

