Elk Grove house fire displaces two men

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Cosumnes Fire Department reported two men were displaced by a fire in their home late Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to the Elk Grove home near Elk Grove Florin Road and Sierra Street Tuesday night and extinguished the fire before midnight.

The home was significantly damaged in the fire, and the two occupants were displaced. The fire department reported no people were injured or killed in the fire. The Cosumnes Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Consumnes Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle said the Red Cross is helping the two men. The Red Cross helps people displaced by house fires with short-term housing and other needs.

