Millions secured for regional infrastructure projects if 'Invest in America' Act passes Senate

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Congressman Ami Bera (D) met with Elk Grove city leaders Tuesday to discuss millions of dollars in funding that he secured to improve infrastructure in the region through the Invest in America Act.

However, that funding still hinges on the massive infrastructure bill also passing the Senate.

If passed, Elk Grove could receive around $2 million dollars to go toward the plan already in the works to improve Elk Grove Boulevard in Old Town Elk Grove, the city's downtown area.

Jeff Werner, public works director for the city, said the project would widen the road, add sidewalks and bicycle paths to make it more pedestrian friendly.

The project would complement the recently improved plaza which aims to draw crowds to the area in hopes of spurring investment.

Congressman Bera helped secure more than $19 million in funding for local infrastructure projects, like the one in the city's downtown area.

“We’ve got our work ahead of us the next couple of weeks to try to do what President Biden has asked us to do. (That) is to come together and pass a real big bi-partisan infrastructure.”

The funds hinging on the Senate passing that bill, which Bera said he hopes will pass.

