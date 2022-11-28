Elk Grove's 3rd annual Illumination Holiday Festival parade: Here's what to know

The Illumination kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday in District56 at 8230 Civic Center Dr., and Elk Grove residents have until Wednesday to sign up for the parade.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove residents still have a chance to sign up for the city's Parade of Lights at the third annual Illumination Holiday Festival kicking off Saturday.

The festival starts at 3 p.m., but residents have until Wednesday to participate in the main event, the Parade of Lights.

Just one condition—no Santa entrees are allowed in the parade. City officials say they already have one. Click here to enter.

Entry will be judged on a Christmas or holiday theme and the use of lights.

Qualifications include:

A vehicle

A group of 30 people or more

Lights

Parade participants can line up on Laguna Springs Drive at Lotz Parkway at 4:30 Saturday. The parade will start on Laguna Springs Drive and travel north to Civic Center Drive, left on Civic Center Drive to its completion around District56.

The Parade of Lights is produced by the Elk Grove Lions Club.

Following the parade, families can witness the lighting of the Ribbon Tree and pose for pictures with Santa Claus. A holiday bounce house and other games will accompany post parade events.

"Shop for special gifts in the Vendor Village curated by the elves responsible for the NeighborGood Market," the city of Elk Grove said in a news release. "Enjoy some holiday delicacies, celebrate traditions from around the globe and strap on some skates and glide on the ice rink."

Vendors looking to sell goods can also join the event here.

Click here for a list of road closures in place until 9 p.m. the day of the festival.