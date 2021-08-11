Elk Grove Laguna Culture Fest to kickoff August 14

The culture fest will have food, entertainment, and information booths about homeownership.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove is gearing up for its first-ever Laguna Culture Fest on Saturday at the Laguna Town Hall and Amphitheater.

The festival will start from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 14 and is being presented by Lift Up Love Always (LULA), RW Media, and Today’s Times Newspaper. Sacramento's own Larrisah Jackson, 15, who was a contestant on The Voice, will also be in attendance.

“Diversity is inevitable in today’s times, and acceptance of other cultures is not a vital component to all of our successes, it is how [to] become educated and aware of all the goodness that we can bring to one another,” said Rashid Sidqe, CEO of LULA.

Diversity is the overarching theme of the festival, and it is meant to recognize diverse cultures, provide a better understanding and appreciate each and everyone's culture, Dr. Rick Warren, President of Black Expo Events, told ABC10.

Dr. Warren's message to people is to "come out and have a good time, appreciate different cultures that make Elk Grove a good place to visit."

'I want this to be an opportunity where people grow tolerant of different cultures," Dr. Warren said.

