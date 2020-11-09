Elk Grove man identified as person killed in 11-car pileup crash on I-5

According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi was approaching slower traffic on the highway but, for unknown reasons, did not slow down.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 39-year-old Elk Grove man has been identified as the person killed in an 11-car pileup crash on Interstate 5 from Tuesday.

The crash happened on the southbound side of I-5 near Florin Road at 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 8.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi was approaching slower traffic on the highway but, for unknown reasons, did not slow down resulting in a chain reaction of crashes involving 10 other vehicles.

Joel Broussard was in a red Chrysler 300 and was caught in the horrific crash. He suffered fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

ABC10 spoke with Broussard’s mother on Thursday.

“He said, ‘Alright young lady. Love ya.’ And that was the last time I talked to my boy. That was at 5:17 p.m. and at 5:40 p.m. my baby was gone. My baby was gone,” said Irma Broussard.

A GoFundMe page has been created as a memorial fund by Kids Care Dental & Orthodontics. A fundraising goal of $30,000 was established and at last check, more than $28,000 had already been raised. Tap here if you would like to contribute.

Also on Thursday, CHP investigators said they do not have any other information about the condition of the semi driver at the time of the crash, but they do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a factor. That driver has only been identified as a 24-year-old Washington man.

“We are still figuring out what exactly happened prior to the collision but we do not believe alcohol not drugs were a factor and we have ruled out a medical condition as a contributing factor,” CHP said.

Joel Broussard had previously run for mayor in Elk Grove back in 2016.

Two other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.