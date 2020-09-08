Elk Grove mayor accused of violating city's Code of Ethics

Elk Grove City Council received multiple comments alleging that Mayor Steve Ly and his associates threatened and intimidated people who criticized him.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove City Council is going to consider whether or not to censure Mayor Steve Ly after multiple people accused him and his associates of threatening and intimidating them for being critical of the mayor.

At the city council meeting on July 22, multiple speakers commented on Mayor Ly's and his associates' behaviors. Linda Vwj said she was threatened by members of the Hmong community to take down Facebook posts she made in June that criticized the mayor.

The man who allegedly threatened her said that he reached out to her after a complaint from Mayor Ly.

According to the city council, Dr. Jacqueline Cheung, Editor-in-Chief of the Elk Grove Tribune, posted an op-ed by Vwj about the threatening comments made to her. Cheung said at the city council meeting that she "received a threatening call indicating that if she did not remove the on-line stories about Mayor Ly, harm might come to Dr. Cheung and her daughter."

Cheung even filed a police report over the threatening call, according to the op-ed in the Elk Grove Tribune.

Others also came forward talking about aggressive campaign tactics and associates harassing people running against Ly.

At the July 22 city council meeting, Mayor Ly denied "the allegations of wrongdoing" and "any improper conduct."

The Elk Grove City Council voted to consider censuring the mayor. If Mayor Ly does get censured, that means the council disapproves of his actions and it could have an effect on his future as a politician.

The censure hearing will take place on Wednesday, August 12. More information can be found HERE.

► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

► Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter