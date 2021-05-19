Group behind attempt to recall the Elk Grove mayor says petition has been approved

Elk Grove Hmong Americans said its reasoning behind the recall effort was due to comments the mayor had allegedly considered by some to be anti-Asian.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The group behind the recall effort against Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen says its recall petition has been approved.

A couple of months ago, the Elk Grove Hmong Americans announced its recall plan against Mayor Singh-Allen. At the time, the Elk Grove Hmong Americans said its reasoning behind the recall effort was due to alleged comments the mayor had made which was considered by some to be anti-Asian.

Back when the recall was initiated, the group had a list of demands for Mayor Singh-Allen. Among them, the group called for a formal apology to the Hmong community and to meet with Hmong community leaders. The group claims that those requests went unanswered.

The mayor responded to those allegations in an e-mail, which stated, "I am a strong woman that will not be distracted by hateful and false allegations. People see through it. This recall effort is their current effort to distract me from my work as mayor to help our small businesses and working families. It won't work."

According to a press release put out by Elk Grove Hmong Americans late Tuesday night, the recall effort to remove the mayor has been approved. The group now hasuntil mid-October to collect roughly over 10,000 signatures in order to move forward with the recall campaign.

ABC10 has reached out the Secretary of State's Office to confirm whether this petition has been approved, but did not hear back before this story was published.

