Elk Grove mayoral candidates hit campaign trail to get out the vote

Elk Grove mayoral candidates were on the campaign trail trying to rally people to get out the vote for the election.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Election day is a little over three weeks away, and local candidates are encouraging people to get out and vote.

Elk Grove mayoral candidate Bobbie Singh-Allen held a "get out the vote" event this morning.

She gathered with supporters for a rally, and volunteers then went door-to-door handing out information about the candidate to Elk Grove voters.

Singh-Allen is currently serving as an Elk Grove Unified School District Boardmember.

"A real vision for Elk Grove to bring our community together, it's about everyone having a seat at the table, bringing all of our stakeholders and move our city forward... for the best interest of our residents," Singh-Allen said.

Incumbent Mayor Steve Ly was also on the campaign trail as he seeks re-election.

“I was excited to take part in the caravan to the Post Office on Saturday, Oct. 10 to get out the vote," Ly told ABC10. "My message continues to be one that is about the issues that matter most to the residents of Elk Grove. Instead of engaging in negative campaigning and name calling, my campaign will continue to focus on a five-point plan for economic recovery, getting students back to schools safely, traffic mitigation and job growth.”

Ly made history in 2016 by being elected the first Hmong mayor in America. He won re-election in 2018 and is now facing a tense race against Singh-Allen.

She and five other women accused Ly earlier this year of harassment and of getting others to bully them.

Ly has denied any allegations of wrongdoing and improper conduct. He has asked anyone who may be bullying these women to stop.