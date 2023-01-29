Elk grove reflects on Monterey Park shooting during Lunar New Year celebration

"We can't let these horrific actions of a few individuals dictate our lives and how we celebrate our culture."

ELK GROVE, Calif. — One week after the mass shooting in Monterey Park left 11 people dead, Elk Grove is remembering the victims as Lunar New Year celebrations wrap up.

They say it's crucial not to allow the senseless shooting from having other Lunar New year celebrations. Those in the AAPI community feel compelled to learn from the tragedy that happened, but they also feel they need to join with one another and start to heal.

"It's kind of like the regular New Year where you get to celebrate and wish people wealth and happiness," said Jennifer Ablog, an Elk Grove mother at the celebration.

The community is uplifting each other in the celebration, but hearts are still heavy after last Sunday's mass shooting in Monterey Park.

"When this event unfolded that morning, which was the first day of our Lunar New year, I didn't want to believe it," said Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, who represents California State Assembly District 10.

Like many, Nguyen watched in disbelief. But it didn't stop the California Assemblymember from partnering with City Councilman Darren Suen to plan Sunday's celebration.

"To let people know not just that we're safe, but that we can't let these horrific actions of a few individuals dictate our lives and how we celebrate our culture. We don't want this to taint the Lunar New Year festival, and we can't allow it to taint the Lunar New Year celebration," said Suen.

To reassure the community, the Elk Grove Police Department and the sherriff's office also showed their presence at the festival.

Jennifer Ablog, an Elk Grove mother, says people also need to talk to each other and have conversations about what happened.

"These are pretty much difficult complicated situations and conversations about what's happening in the world. I think it's important to talk to our children at the level that they're at so that they have an understanding and that we can come together," said Ablog.

They intend to move forward together as the strong community that they are.

"We have to find good in all the bad things that happen, especially around this significant day for those of us that look forward to this day all year long so that we can celebrate and live the rest of the year in happiness," said Nguyen.

Nguyen also says that moving forward she wants to put some emphasis on helping the Asian community feel comfortable when reaching out for mental health help.

She's going to be looking at barriers including language limits, so people don't feel afraid or ashamed to ask for help.

