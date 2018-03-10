Lili DeVaney went to Tuesday night's Elk Grove School Board meeting hoping to hear from other parents and learn what the school board might say on bullying, which was on the agenda as part of National Bullying Prevention Month.

"I keep coming here hoping that they're gonna see what's happening," DeVaney said. "They're gonna hear stories from other parents."

DeVaney calls herself the "anti-bullying mom." She says her son, Dustin, was bullied by a classmate, and since then she's helped other parents in her situation.

"They share their stories with me, but when it's time to actually do something about it, they turn into ghosts," DeVaney said. "So, I don't know how many will be here tonight. I never do."

She said the parents she invited didn't show up to the meeting. Two members of an advocacy group called "The Village" spoke up on bullying alongside DeVaney.

School board members weren't allowed to respond to public comment, but shared their frustrations and they say that bullying is being addressed in the school district.

Continue the conversation with Ananda on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV