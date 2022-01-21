Who was Officer Tyler Lenehan | Elk Grove mourns the loss of the Elk Grove Police officer

'Officer Lenehan’s service will never be forgotten. His positive attitude, infectious smile, and bright personality will forever be missed,' EGPD said.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Friday, the city of Elk Grove is grieving after Elk Grove Police Department Motor Officer Tyler "Ty" Lenehan was killed in a wrong-way crash caused by a suspected DUI driver early Friday morning.

Lenehan, joining EGPD in 2016, was a six-year veteran of the police department. He took pride in serving his community and his work was recognized by all in Elk Grove.

According to EGPD Chief Timothy Albright, Lenahan was a husband, a father to his two children, a son, a friend, a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and a family member to those at the department.

"Officer Lenehan’s service will never be forgotten. His positive attitude, infectious smile, and bright personality will forever be missed," EGPD said in a press release.

The officer's death is considered to be a line-of-duty death as Lenehan was in full uniform and on his way to work on his EGPD motorcycle.

This is the first time EGPD has suffered a line-of-duty death.

"We are deeply saddened and grieve for our law enforcement family, the family of our officer, and for our community," Albright said. "The call of our own officer down was a tug at everyone's heart."

Before joining EGPD, he began his law enforcement career as a reserve officer for the Citrus Heights Police Department. He then worked for two years with the Galt Police Department. Before that, he was a member of the United States Air Force for five years.