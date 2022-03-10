Elk Grove city council votes to move forward with building new zoo

The city of Elk Grove says the vote advances the building of the new zoo into the next phase of development.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — On Wednesday evening, Elk Grove city leaders unanimously voted to move forward with their plans to build a new zoo in Elk Grove.

At the city council meeting, the feasibility study was presented to the city council, showing that building the new zoo could be feasible.

“At last night's city council meeting, we extended the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement to go through May and also directed the city manager to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Zoological Society,” Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen told ABC10.

A statement from the city of Elk Grove says the vote advances the building of the new zoo into the next phase of development which is estimated to take 24-30 months to complete.

"Building a new, regional zoo is a rare and time-intensive process that we welcome," Sacramento Zoo Executive Director Jason Jacobs said.



Singh-Allen says the next phase of development includes doing a thorough environmental impact review and reviewing the financing and operating plan before beginning the first phase of construction.

The first phase of construction is an African Savanna featuring hundreds of species ranging from giraffes, lions, rhinos and zebras in an expansive space. This phase would also include building restaurants, meeting spaces, and places for families to gather.

The second phase of construction will move forward once the zoo is open and funds become available.

“We haven't seen a new zoo in the United States in 35 years,” Singh-Allen said. “It is a once in a lifetime opportunity, not only for the city, but for the entire region, the zoo, and of course the amazing animals.”

The new 60-acre zoo will be located at the northwest intersection of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway in Elk Grove.

Singh-Allen says the cost of the Zoo is approximately $300 million, with about $170 million of the cost being the first phase of construction.

The city has looked at various ways to pay for the project including the revenue generated through parking, city taxes, sponsorships and economic development funds.

For more information about the proposed zoo plan, visit the Sacramento Zoo's website or the city's website.

At their meeting on March 23, the Elk Grove City Council received the feasibility study for a new, regional zoo. They... Posted by Sacramento Zoo on Thursday, March 24, 2022

NEWSROOM: A new zoo hasn’t been built in the United States since 1988, but on Wednesday, the Elk Grove City Council took... Posted by City of Elk Grove - City Hall on Thursday, March 24, 2022

