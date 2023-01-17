Part of Highway 99 dedicated to fallen Elk Grove Officer Ty Lenehan

The sign will cover the memorial dedication on Highway 99 in both directions between Sheldon Road and Grant Line Road.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Fallen Elk Grove Officer Tyler "Ty" Lenehan will be honored Tuesday nearly a year after he was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver.

The sign will cover the memorial dedication on Highway 99 in both directions between Sheldon Road and Grant Line Road. The signs will be installed later by Caltrans.

"We will also be unveiling Ty’s military service banner. Usually, military service banners are posted for twelve months and removed. Once installed in front of District 56, Ty’s banner will be a permanent fixture thanks to our City Manager and City Council," the Elk Grove Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The ceremony will be at District 56 located at 8230 Civic Center Drive at 5:30 p.m.

Lenehan was killed on Jan. 21 after a suspected drunk driver struck his motorcycle while going the wrong way on Highway 99.

Lenehan's death is considered to be a line-of-duty death as he was in full uniform and on his way to work on his EGPD motorcycle. This is the first time EGPD has suffered a line-of-duty death.

Jermaine Walton, accused of hitting and killing Lenehan, was charged with felony murder and felony hit and run with death or permanent serious injury in Jan. 2022. He is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 1.

Who was Officer Tyler "Ty" Lenehan?

Lenehan joined EGPD in 2016. He was a six-year veteran of the police department. He took pride in serving his community and his work was recognized by all in Elk Grove. He also served with the Citrus Heights and Galt police departments.

Josh Magdaleno is a sergeant for the Elk Grove Police Department motor unit, and said at Lenehan's funeral, "In the years to come, the Elk Grove Police Department will become stronger because of Ty bringing everyone together."

According to EGPD Chief Timothy Albright, Lenehan was a husband, a father to his two children, a son, a friend, a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and a family member to those at the department.

"Officer Lenehan’s service will never be forgotten. His positive attitude, infectious smile, and bright personality will forever be missed," EGPD said in a press release.

