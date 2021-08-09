Elk Grove police seek help in finding at-risk 78-year-old man

Kiflit Ghenremariam was last seen at his home in the area of East Taron Drive around 10:30 a.m. Police said it is likely that he walked away from his home.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for help as they try to find a missing 78-year-old man described as "at risk."

Police identified the man as Kiflit Ghenremariam and said that he is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Ghenremariam is described as 5'8" and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shoes, dark blue pants, a white shirt and has a shaven head with no facial hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Elk Grove Police Department Dispatch Center 916-714-5115.