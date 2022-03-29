Bobby Davis is officially the new chief of the Elk Grove Police Department

Chief Davis has been in law enforcement for 26 years and humbly credits his new position to the many experiences he has had along with working with Chief Albright.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — There's a new chief in charge, at the Elk Grove Police Department that is.

Last month, Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann announced that Assistant Chief Bobby Davis will become Elk Grove’s fifth Chief of Police. Former Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright retired this month.

Davis is the new chief of police for the Elk Grove Police Department, and he was born and raised right here in Sacramento — Carmichael to be exact.

Chief Davis has been in law enforcement for 26 years, from working at the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to working in special investigations and even being assistant chief of police at the Rancho Cordova Police Department and then assistant chief of police at the Elk Grove Police Department.

Davis is also officially Elk Grove Police Department's first black police chief and he humbly credits his new position to the various experiences and positions he has had along with working with former EGPD Chief Albright.

"All of my experiences has prepared me to be where I am today and working for the Elk Grove Police Department, which is a truly unique experience," Davis said. "It gives us an opportunity to really wrap ourselves around our community."

In addition to community, since Chief Davis is from Sacramento, he believes it is important to develop connections and relationships between officers and those within the community as well as recognize officer wellness.

On Jan. 21, Elk Grove Police officer Tyler "Ty" Lenehan was struck and killed in a wrong-way crash caused by a drunk driver on Highway 99.

"In looking at Officer Lenehan, who was the first officer killed from our department, it's not just paying tribute to him and what he represented but making sure that we continue to do the hard work that we've done for our community and for ourselves," Chief Davis said.

Davis is looking forward to being a source to many and is excited to see where the Elk Grove Police Department goes as an organization.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Sacramento police testing new technology that would allow public to rate police experience