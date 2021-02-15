x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Elk Grove

Elk Grove police asking for public's help after explosion reported

Police still do not know what caused the explosion or identified suspects, if there are any involved.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police are investigating a possible explosion that happened on Monday.

According to Hannah Gray with the Elk Grove Police Department, officers found evidence of an explosion around Banff Vista Drive and E. Stockton Boulevard in Elk Grove. The area the department is investigating is near the Calvary Christian Center.

"We are working with our partner agencies to investigate the cause of the explosion, as well as identify those involved," Gray said in a statement.

Police still do not know what caused the explosion or identified suspects, if there are any involved. 

Anyone with information about this explosion, or if they heard any other loud booms, are asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5115.

READ MORE CRIME STORIES FROM ABC10: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Who killed 22-year-old Army Veteran Jonathan Altamirano? | Unsolved California

The Altamirano family contacted ABC10 specifically to shine a light on his 2017 case.