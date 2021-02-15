Elk Grove police asking for public's help after explosion reported

Police still do not know what caused the explosion or identified suspects, if there are any involved.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police are investigating a possible explosion that happened on Monday.

According to Hannah Gray with the Elk Grove Police Department, officers found evidence of an explosion around Banff Vista Drive and E. Stockton Boulevard in Elk Grove. The area the department is investigating is near the Calvary Christian Center.

"We are working with our partner agencies to investigate the cause of the explosion, as well as identify those involved," Gray said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this explosion, or if they heard any other loud booms, are asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5115.

