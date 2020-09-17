Elk Grove Police officer accused of harassing a Black teenager during traffic stop

A Facebook video of an Elk Grove Police officer, accused of harassing a Black teenager, has attracted the attention of well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 25-minute Facebook Live video of an Elk Grove Police officer allegedly harassing a Black teenager during a traffic stop has gone viral.

The teenager's mother, Stacy Harvey-Slocum, can be heard on the video shouting at the officer to give her son a ticket for an alleged traffic violation. Harvey-Slocum said the officer asked her son if he was on parole or probation even though she held his identification.

Harvey-Slocum said her family does not feel safe while the officer is still out on patrol.

"The officer is still out here, patrolling our neighborhood with a loaded gun, with the same mind frame, of her tattoos and that mask," Harvey-Slocum said. "That same prideful mind frame, so that means nothing unless officers independently are being held accountable. America is tired of it."

It is not clear from the video what her son did to warrant the officer stopping the teen.

Elk Grove Police Spokesperson Hannah Gray said in a statement the department is aware of the video and they are in talks with the family.

"There was a conversation between the department and the family," Gray said. "We had a scheduled meeting at the family's request. They have since canceled the meeting and we will be releasing a statement today."

The family said the reason they canceled the meeting is that they moved forward with the formal complaint process, which means they would not be able to speak with the officer.

The incident caught the attention of civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Crump is representing the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

"She pulled over a Black teen for a simple traffic violation and refused to hand him the ticket, even calling for backup while he was complying with her demands," Crump tweeted.

ABC10 is following this story and will have more tonight at 6 p.m. and on Late News Tonight.

Despicable behavior by cop in Elk Grove CA. She pulled over a Black teen for a simple traffic violation & refused to hand him the ticket, even calling for backup while he was complying with her demands. Cops need to DE-ESCALATE situations & treat POC with respect we all deserve! pic.twitter.com/UV3IMQ3s9S — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 16, 2020