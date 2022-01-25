Man accused of killing Elk Grove police officer facing felony murder charge

Jermaine Walton was arrested by the CHP and booked on charges Friday. He faced a judge and was charged with two felonies on Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the same day that many in Elk Grove lined the streets to pay their respects to Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan, the man accused of hitting and killing him appeared for the first time before a judge.

Tuesday in court, Jermaine Walton was charged with felony murder and felony hit and run with death or permanent serious injury. He did not enter a plea in the brief appearance. Prosecutors today filed the complaint saying he did "unlawfully, and with malice aforethought murder" Lenehan.

Walton is being held without bail. He is expected to be back in court on Mar. 7.

Authorities say Lenehan was killed on Friday, Jan. 21 in a wrong-way crash on Highway 99 caused by Walton, who is suspected of driving under the influence.

Walton was arrested by the CHP and was booked into the Sacramento County Jail hours after the crash Friday with no bail last week on charges of murder, causing an accident resulting in injury, freeway wrong-way driving and DUI causing injury.

ABC10 also learned that Walton was convicted of another DUI in 2017. Court records show at the time of that arrest, his blood alcohol content level was over .23 % — three times the legal limit. Walton pleaded no contest and the DUI charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to the sheriff’s work project for 18 days and 3 years probation.

Under what’s called a “Watson Advisement” — convicted DUI offenders are told they could be charged with murder if they continue to drive under the influence and cause someone’s death. That’s why prosecutors are able to file that felony murder charge in the wrong-way collision that claimed officer Lenahan’s life.

The Lenehan family released a statement Sunday morning following the loss of Tyler Lenehan, an Elk Grove Police Department Officer, who died following a wrong-way crash on Friday.

"Ty was a bright light of personality in our family. His life outside of being a committed officer to the Elk Grove community was dedicated to serving his family and his church community. Ty performed innumerable acts of charity and kindness and blessed many lives with his personality, love and humility," the statement read in part.

On Saturday morning, the Elk Grove Police Department announced a memorial account to help support Officer Lenehan's family.

The account, titled "The Officer Ty Lenehan Memorial Fund", is operated through the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union (CAHP) and is the only account accepting donations in this case, the Elk Grove Police Department said.

Those interested in donating to the fund can do so on the CAHP Credit Union website.

Public viewings have also been scheduled for Jan. 27 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Jan. 28 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. once Officer Lenehan arrives at the Green Valley Mortuary.