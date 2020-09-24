Elk Grove Police search for man who tried to grab woman, child while on a walk

The suspect ran away before officers arrived.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to grab a woman and her child as they were walking Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the woman and her child were walking near Center Parkway and Bruceville Road around 9 p.m. when a man ran towards them.

The woman told police the man reached around her and the child, grabbing them both. She began to yell for help as she fought him off and he ran away.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, approximately 30 years old with a medium build and black "poofy" hair. He has bushy eyebrows and was wearing black-framed glasses.

A car that may be associated with the suspect is described as an older green or teal sedan, possibly a Buick.

If you have any information, contact the Elk Grove Police Department Investigations Division at (916) 478-8043.

