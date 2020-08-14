Elk Grove police asking for help locating missing at-risk 13-year-old boy

Elk Grove police said Angel Favila was last seen wearing grey basketball shorts and a grey Jordan T-shirt.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police are asking for the public's help locating a missing at-risk 13-year-old child.

In a Facebook post, the police department said Angel Favila, 13, was last seen leaving his home along the 7400 block of Song Sparrow Way after he had an argument with his family.

He was last seen wearing grey basketball shorts and a grey Jordan T-shirt. Police said Favila does not have a cell phone.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Elk Grove Police Department at (916) 691-5246.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

► Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter