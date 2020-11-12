14-year-old Elk Grove girl found safe, police say | Update

Laila Black was last seen at her home in the 5200 block of Spring Creek Way around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Update:

ELK GROVE, Calif. -- Laila Black has been found safe, Elk Grove Police said.

In a social media post late Thursday night, police said "as of 11:05 p.m., Laila has been found and is safe!"

Authorities did not say how or where Laila was found.

Update: As of 11:05 pm, Laila has been found and is safe! Thank you for sharing. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) December 11, 2020

Original:

Police are asking the public for help in finding a 14-year-old Elk Grove girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

According to Elk Grove Police, Laila Black was last seen at her home in the 5200 block of Spring Creek Way, a neighborhood to the south of Laguna Boulevard and to the north of Pedersen Park, around 4 p.m.

Laila has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with white jeans and black and gray Nike shoes. The hoodie is described as looking like a bear costume when it is fully zipped up.

Laila does not have a cell phone with her, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-691-5246.

