ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police need your help finding 13-year-old Layla Black.

The teenager allegedly ran away from home around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Due to her age and a health condition that requires medication, Layla is considered "at-risk."

Layla is an African-American teenage girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'3" tall and weighs just over 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and floral print shorts.

If you have seen Layla or know where she may be, reach out to Elk Grove Police at (916) 691-5246.

