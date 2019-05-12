ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police need your help finding 13-year-old Layla Black.
The teenager allegedly ran away from home around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Due to her age and a health condition that requires medication, Layla is considered "at-risk."
Layla is an African-American teenage girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'3" tall and weighs just over 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and floral print shorts.
If you have seen Layla or know where she may be, reach out to Elk Grove Police at (916) 691-5246.
