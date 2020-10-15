Elk Grove police searching for missing person

Evans Bradshaw was last seen near Big Timber Drive.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing person.

Evans Bradshaw was last seen near just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, along Elk Grove Boulevard and Big Timber Drive, which is near his home.

Bradshaw has some cognitive issues, police say. According to a tweet from Elk Grove Police, Bradshaw was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black pants.

If you have seen Bradshaw, or have any information on where he may be, contact Elk Grove Police at (916) 714-5115.

