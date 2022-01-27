x
Elk Grove

Elk Grove police seek whereabouts of two at-risk missing men

Police are calling on their community to help them find Harry and Ariel Saez, who both have medical conditions.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police Department is calling on their community for help as they try to find two missing men.

Police described the men as "at-risk missing persons." They were identified as 62-year-old Harry Saez and 67-year-old Ariel Saez. Police said both are considered at-risk due to medical conditions.

They were last seen around 1:30 p.m. as they were leaving their home on Springridge Way to walk their dog.

Harry Saez is 5’10, 140 pounds with black/grey hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing tan pants and a green sweatshirt. Ariel Saez is 5’7, 160 pounds with black/grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on where they could be can call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5115.

