Elk Grove police looking for person suspected of stabbing a family member

Elk Grove police said they are breaking down a perimeter around a house after a SWAT team did not find the person suspected of stabbing a family member.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police are looking for a person suspected of stabbing a family member Tuesday morning.

There was a police presence in Elk Grove near Springhurst Drive and Goldy Glen Way. Police had a perimeter around a house on Springhurst Drive. After searching the house, a SWAT team did not find the stabbing suspect inside. The identity of the person suspected of stabbing a family member has not been released.

Police said they are breaking down the perimeter. The family member who was stabbed was taken to a hospital and they are expected to survive, according to police.

Springhurst Drive is now open between Heathermist Way and Goldy Glen Way after being closed earlier in the morning.

