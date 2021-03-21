Elk Grove police investigating suspicious device

The 3100 block of Dwight Road is closed on the northbound side from Laguna Boulevard. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police have blocked off the 3100 block of Dwight Road to Laguna Boulevard while they investigate a suspicious device. The area is near a Rockin' Jump, a storage facility and across the street from worship centers.

There is no information on what the device is, where it came from or if it is dangerous. Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

The Elk Grove Police Department will provide updates as they become available on their Twitter page.

Police presence in the 3100 block of Dwight Road for a suspicious device investigation. Dwight Road is closed northbound from Laguna Boulevard. Please avoid the area. Updates will be made when available. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) March 21, 2021

