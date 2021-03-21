Elk Grove police investigating suspicious device

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police have blocked off the 3100 block of Dwight Road to Laguna Boulevard while they investigate a suspicious device. The area is near a Rockin' Jump, a storage facility and across the street from worship centers.
There is no information on what the device is, where it came from or if it is dangerous. Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.
The Elk Grove Police Department will provide updates as they become available on their Twitter page.
WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Sacramento declares March 18 as Stephon Clark Day of Reflection
Three years after he was shot and killed by Sacramento police, the city declared March 18th as Stephon Clark Day of Reflection.