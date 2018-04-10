The Elk Grove Police Department hosted an open house for special needs individuals and their families, Wednesday night.

They had police station tours, an information booth, and vehicles on display. There were also several police officers introducing themselves to people. Benita Ayala was there with her son, Christopher, who has special needs.

"To have all the vehicles out, it gives an idea of what they do and what could happen and what it sounds like when they come into your community," Ayala said. "That's a good example to teach them."

Ayala wants to teach her son how a police officer could help him in an emergency and what they look like.

"To be honest, I don't know if he could see the difference. But the goal is to keep teaching him the difference of when they're in plain clothes, like you and I, or when they're in uniform," Ayala said.

The Elk Grove Police Department said they were careful in organizing the event. They didn't have sirens or lights because of possible sensory issues.

"This is a low key, positive environment," said Jason Jimenez, Elk Grove Police Department. "We get to interact when they're not in crisis or having a meltdown. For them as individuals with developmental disabilities, this interaction tonight is huge."

The police department also put out a new form to help police in an emergency. It's a developmental disability and special needs emergency packet and the people can fill out calming methods, individual's favorite discussion topics, and any sensory issues.

