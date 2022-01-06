Elk Grove hoists Pride flag for first time in city's 22 years

June marks the start of Pride month.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — For the first time ever, the City of Elk Grove hoisted the Progress Pride flag in front of City Hall to celebrate and commemorate Pride month.

“Today, for the first time in our city’s history, we will proudly fly the Progress Pride flag outside of City Hall,” said Elk Grove’s Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen during a public ceremony marking the occasion.

More than 30 city employees and other members of the community watched as the flag was raised by Mayor Singh-Allen, Vice Mayor Darren Suen, SMUD board member Rosanna Herber, and member of the Elk Grove Diversity and Inclusion Commission Jace Huggins.

“As a reminder to all of our residents in our community, that we don’t just say that we are a city welcomed to all – We are all about being that city welcomed to all,” Singh-Allen said.

The Progress Pride flag is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag of the 1970’s. It was designed in 2018 with a focus on inclusion and progression. New features include stripes and the colors black and brown to represent the marginalized LGBTQ community members of color.

Suen, father to a gay-trans child, said the flag stands for acceptance and is an important icon to wave in the city.

“To the parents out there who want to know that their children are accepted, that they’re children feel safe, and so, I can’t think of a better way to honor that and reinforce that sentiment than flying this flag," Suen said.

Growing up in Elk Grove, Stephanie Duran witnessed family members hurt for how they identified.

“It’s close to my heart, and so to be here in support and just always kind of be an ally to support,” Duran said about witnessing the historic event.

She was joined by her sister and niece. She said the flag serves as an important reminder that the community is not afraid.

The decision to raise the flag has not come without opposition. Some members of the community objected to the decision on a Facebook post on the Elk Grove City Hall page, with some saying that other groups have been denied requests to fly their flags.

