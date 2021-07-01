Elk Grove ranked inside top 20 for Best BBQ City in the US

Elk Grove was ranked #19 on the list of 199 best BBQ cities, compiled by LawnStarter.com, scored on access, quality, and BBQ-related local events.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — There is a lot to love about the city of Elk Grove, but now it can add a new accolade after being named one of the Top 20 Best Barbecue Cities in the US.

Elk Grove comes in at #19 on the list of 199 best BBQ cities, compiled by LawnStarter.com. The site’s methodology considered access, events, and quality, then averaged the scores across weighted metrics. A brief explanation of how scores were compiled is included below, but for a more in-depth explanation, click here.

For access, they included BBQ restaurants per 100k residents, smokehouses per 100k residents, and top-rated establishments.

For events, they considered if a city held a sanctioned Kansas City Barbeque Society [KCBS] BBQ events, Masters Series, or festivals.

For quality, they considered consumer ratings, cooking team rankings, and award winners.

At #19 on the list, Elk Grove scored 26 in access, 16 in events, and 46 in quality for a final overall score of 23.03.

Los Angeles (#14) was the only California city ranked higher. In total, 40 California cities made the list. Sacramento came in at #57, Stockton was #107 and Modesto was #172. The list below includes all of the California cities that made the list as well as its ranking.

Los Angeles (#14)

Elk Grove (#19)

Torrance, (#37)

Oakland (#41)

Corona (#44)

Orange (#47)

Glendale (#48)

Rancho Cucamonga (#49

Long Beach (#56)

Fullerton (#57)

Sacramento (#59)

Santa Clarita (#73)

Anaheim (#84)

Irvine (#92)

Pasadena (#95)

Garden Grove (#96)

Santa Ana (#99)

Sunnyvale (#103)

Stockton (#107)

San Jose (#113)

Santa Rosa (#120)

Pomona (#125)

Salinas (#128)

Escondido (#131)

Oceanside (#136)

Hayward (#141)

Oxnard (#142)

Freemont (#150)

Bakersfield (#151)

Lancaster (#154)

Fresno (#156)

Palmdale (#157)

Huntington Beach (#159)

Moreno Valley (#160t)

San Diego (#160t)

Riverside (#162)

Modesto (#172)

San Bernardino (#174)

Chula Vista (#177),

Fontana (#185)