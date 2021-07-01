Elk Grove ranked inside top 20 for Best BBQ City in the US

ELK GROVE, Calif. — There is a lot to love about the city of Elk Grove, but now it can add a new accolade after being named one of the Top 20 Best Barbecue Cities in the US.
Elk Grove comes in at #19 on the list of 199 best BBQ cities, compiled by LawnStarter.com. The site’s methodology considered access, events, and quality, then averaged the scores across weighted metrics. A brief explanation of how scores were compiled is included below, but for a more in-depth explanation, click here.
- For access, they included BBQ restaurants per 100k residents, smokehouses per 100k residents, and top-rated establishments.
- For events, they considered if a city held a sanctioned Kansas City Barbeque Society [KCBS] BBQ events, Masters Series, or festivals.
- For quality, they considered consumer ratings, cooking team rankings, and award winners.
At #19 on the list, Elk Grove scored 26 in access, 16 in events, and 46 in quality for a final overall score of 23.03.
Los Angeles (#14) was the only California city ranked higher. In total, 40 California cities made the list. Sacramento came in at #57, Stockton was #107 and Modesto was #172. The list below includes all of the California cities that made the list as well as its ranking.
- Los Angeles (#14)
- Elk Grove (#19)
- Torrance, (#37)
- Oakland (#41)
- Corona (#44)
- Orange (#47)
- Glendale (#48)
- Rancho Cucamonga (#49
- Long Beach (#56)
- Fullerton (#57)
- Sacramento (#59)
- Santa Clarita (#73)
- Anaheim (#84)
- Irvine (#92)
- Pasadena (#95)
- Garden Grove (#96)
- Santa Ana (#99)
- Sunnyvale (#103)
- Stockton (#107)
- San Jose (#113)
- Santa Rosa (#120)
- Pomona (#125)
- Salinas (#128)
- Escondido (#131)
- Oceanside (#136)
- Hayward (#141)
- Oxnard (#142)
- Freemont (#150)
- Bakersfield (#151)
- Lancaster (#154)
- Fresno (#156)
- Palmdale (#157)
- Huntington Beach (#159)
- Moreno Valley (#160t)
- San Diego (#160t)
- Riverside (#162)
- Modesto (#172)
- San Bernardino (#174)
- Chula Vista (#177),
- Fontana (#185)