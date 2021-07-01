x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elk Grove

Elk Grove ranked inside top 20 for Best BBQ City in the US

Elk Grove was ranked #19 on the list of 199 best BBQ cities, compiled by LawnStarter.com, scored on access, quality, and BBQ-related local events.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — There is a lot to love about the city of Elk Grove, but now it can add a new accolade after being named one of the Top 20 Best Barbecue Cities in the US.

Elk Grove comes in at #19 on the list of 199 best BBQ cities, compiled by LawnStarter.com. The site’s methodology considered access, events, and quality, then averaged the scores across weighted metrics. A brief explanation of how scores were compiled is included below, but for a more in-depth explanation, click here.

  • For access, they included BBQ restaurants per 100k residents, smokehouses per 100k residents, and top-rated establishments.
  • For events, they considered if a city held a sanctioned Kansas City Barbeque Society [KCBS] BBQ events, Masters Series, or festivals.
  • For quality, they considered consumer ratings, cooking team rankings, and award winners.

At #19 on the list, Elk Grove scored 26 in access, 16 in events, and 46 in quality for a final overall score of 23.03.

Los Angeles (#14) was the only California city ranked higher. In total, 40 California cities made the list. Sacramento came in at #57, Stockton was #107 and Modesto was #172. The list below includes all of the California cities that made the list as well as its ranking.

  • Los Angeles (#14)
  • Elk Grove (#19)
  • Torrance, (#37)
  • Oakland (#41)
  • Corona (#44)
  • Orange (#47)
  • Glendale (#48)
  • Rancho Cucamonga (#49
  • Long Beach (#56)
  • Fullerton (#57)
  • Sacramento (#59)
  • Santa Clarita (#73)
  • Anaheim (#84)
  • Irvine (#92)
  • Pasadena (#95)
  • Garden Grove (#96)
  • Santa Ana (#99)
  • Sunnyvale (#103)
  • Stockton (#107)
  • San Jose (#113)
  • Santa Rosa (#120)
  • Pomona (#125)
  • Salinas (#128)
  • Escondido (#131)
  • Oceanside (#136)
  • Hayward (#141)
  • Oxnard (#142)
  • Freemont (#150)
  • Bakersfield (#151)
  • Lancaster (#154)
  • Fresno (#156)
  • Palmdale (#157)
  • Huntington Beach (#159)
  • Moreno Valley (#160t)
  • San Diego (#160t)
  • Riverside (#162)
  • Modesto (#172)
  • San Bernardino (#174)
  • Chula Vista (#177),
  • Fontana (#185)

Read more from ABC10

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: The 'Sky King' of Elk Grove talks Fourth of July fireworks show