ELK GROVE, Calif. — Update: 7:50 p.m.

Elk Grove police said the runaway teen was found and has been reunited with family.

Original Story:

Elk Grove police are on the ground and in the air looking for a runaway teenager.

Police described her a 14-year-old Caucasian girl with brown hair and brown eyes who was last seen in the area of Laguna Boulevard and Laguna Park Drive.

Police said she's 5'6 and 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, black pants, and a multi-color backpack.

Anybody who sees her can call Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.

READ ALSO:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter