ELK GROVE, Calif. — A fire inside a refrigerator has disrupted business at a Safeway grocery store in Elk Grove, Monday.

Crews with Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to the scene of the Safeway at Elk Grove Florin Road and Calvine Road around 10 a.m. Officials say the fire started in a produce fridge and forced a full evacuation of the store.

The fire was reportedly fully extinguished just before noon, but officials say it caused a leak of freon refrigerant and has to be cleaned up by a hazardous materials (hazmat) team.

Fire officials say the store also has to be vented to remove excess smoke in the air. Crews are expected to remain on scene for at least another hour or two. It is unclear if the store will be re-opened immediately after crews clear the scene.

Metro Fire is being assisted by crews with the Sacramento Fire Department and the Cosumnes Fire Department.

